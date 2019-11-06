Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Allahabad HC Seeks Govt's Reply to Woman Law Student's Bail Plea in Chinmayanand Case

The bench adjourned the hearing as the prosecution had failed to file its reply to the plea earlier. Accordingly, Justice Chauhan deferred the hearing to November 29.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Allahabad HC Seeks Govt's Reply to Woman Law Student's Bail Plea in Chinmayanand Case
Allahabad High Court. (File photo News18.com)

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sought the state government's stand on the bail plea of a woman law student accused of trying to extort Rs 5 crore from BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who too has been arrested on charges of sexually exploiting her.

A bench of Justice Manju Rani Chauhan sought the state prosecution's stand on the woman's bail plea by November 29, the next date of the hearing.

The bench adjourned the hearing as the prosecution had failed to file its reply to the plea earlier.

Accordingly, Justice Chauhan deferred the hearing to November 29, giving one week to the prosecution to file its reply and one week to the extortion case accused to respond to it.

The alleged extortion bid victim Chinmayanand, however, on Wednesday submitted to the court his objections to the woman's bail plea.

A Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh police, probing into the alleged sexual exploitation of the woman law student by the BJP leader and former Union minister, had also booked the woman on charges of trying to extort money from her alleged tormentor.

She along with her three male friends had allegedly demanded the money from Chinmayanad, threatening him that they would release an objectionable video if he failed to pay them up.

The woman's counsel has argued in the court his client is a victim of sexual harassment and all allegations against her are fabricated.

The bail application was opposed by counsel of state government and Swami Chinmayanand on the ground that she is the main accused and there is sufficient evidence to prove her extortion bid.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram