Allahabad HC Sets New Dress Code For Lawyers

The Allahabad High Court has asked the lawyers to wear coats, pants and white plain neck bands during arguments in the courtroom. However, the lawyers will continue to get the exemption of not wearing a gown during the court proceedings. Till now, the lawyers were allowed to argue in the court by wearing white pants, shirt and bands.

After the new order comes into effect the lawyers will have to wear black coats, white pants and bands during the argument.

Earlier in July, hearing a petition challenging the provisions of the fourth chapter of the Bar Council of India Rules, 1975 framed under section 49(i)(gg) of the Advocates Act 1961, the Allahabad HC had issued notice to BCI asking for a ban on the present dress code.

The petitioner sought the HC’s direction to the BCI to frame fresh rules for a new dress code for lawyers across India taking the climatic condition into consideration. Arguing before the HC bench, the petitioner said that the present dress code of lawyers is not suitable for the climatic condition of the nation.

The petitioner also highlighted how the present dress code for lawyers hurts Hindu sentiment. He argued that the advocate’s band is a regious symbol of Christianity and a non-Christian should not be compelled to wear it.

With reference to the dress code for women lawyers, the petitioner said that as per Hindu tradition widows wear white saree or salwar kameez. He also alleged that the BCI did not use any rationale while deciding the dress code for lawyers.

“Even a mad man will not go for a coat and a gown in summer but sadly, lawyers and judges are wearing those proudly," the petitioner said while criticising the dress code.

