1-min read

Allahabad HC Stays Trial Court’s Order for Recovery of Public Loss from 4 Anti-CAA Protesters

The division bench which comprised of Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice Deepak Verma noted that the coordinate bench of the High Court had entertained a similar petition in another case and had sought replies from the state government.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 8, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
File image: Allahabad High Court.
File image: Allahabad High Court.

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the orders passed by Additional District Magistrate, Bijnor on February 24, of recovering the cost of public property damage from four people who participated in Anti-CAA Protests staged in Lucknow. Following the orders, petitioners approached the Allahabad High Court challenging the notice of the ADM Bijnor.

On Friday, the division bench which comprised of Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice Deepak Verma noted that the coordinate bench of the High Court had entertained a similar petition in another case and had sought replies from the state government. However, the bench has now ordered to club both cases- Mohd Faizan's along with similar petitions which will be heard on April 20, 2020.

The Lucknow administration had assessed the damage to be worth Rs 1.55 crore. As per information, 10 people from the Thakurganj area and six from the Qaiserbagh area have been served recovery notices of over Rs 69 lakh till now. Among the 16 who have been served notices include, Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas and Sibtain Noori (son of Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq).

The notices were served soon after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned those who were involved in violence during the anti-CAA protests of ‘revenge’ for damaging the public property including the police motorcycles, government buses, barriers, and sticks.

Large-scale violence was reported from different parts of the state which caused several causalities and substantial loss over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which opposition termed as ‘divisive’ and ‘anti-Muslim’. Recently, the Gujarat police were told to look into the possibility of a financial recovery, on the lines of a move by the Uttar Pradesh government, from those involved in recent anti-CAA violence as well as communal riots in Khambat town.

| Edited by: Bhupendra Chaubey


