Allahabad HC to Pronounce Order Today on Plea Challenging Posters of Anti-CAA Protesters

Lucknow: Allahabad High Court on Monday will pronounce order in the matter pertaining to the state government's move to put up posters of alleged rioters during the anti-CAA protests held in Lucknow, last year. This comes a day after the court had reserved its order on the matter.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the matter on Sunday, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha said the order will be pronounced at 2 pm on Monday. The banners were erected at a major road crossing in the busy Hazratganj area of the state’s capital on Thursday night on the orders of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In Lucknow, around 50 people were identified by police as alleged rioters and were served notices to compensate for the public and private property damages.

Activist-politician Sadaf Jafar, human rights Mohammad Shoaib and former IPS officer SR Darapuri were among those whose photos appeared on the posters. Calling the state government’s move of erecting the hoarding as ‘highly unjust’ and stating it as absolute ‘encroachment’ on personal liberty, the Allahabad HC pulled up the government and termed the act as an insult of state and its public.

The court orally observed that “good sense should prevail on the State and it must remove the hoardings and apprise the court about this at 3 pm.”

However, the Lucknow administration had assessed the damage to be worth Rs 1.55 crore and 10 people from the Thakurganj area, six from the Qaiserbagh area have been served recovery notices of over Rs 69 lakh as of now. Among the 16 who have been served notices include, Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas and Sibtain Noori (son of Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq).

Large-scale violence was reported from different parts of the state which caused causalities and substantial loss over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019. Recently, the Gujarat police were told to look into the possibility of a financial recovery, on the lines of a move by the Uttar Pradesh government, from those involved in recent anti-CAA violence as well as communal riots in Khambat town.

