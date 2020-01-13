Take the pledge to vote

Allahabad High Court Asks UP Govt to Regulate Sale and Distribution of Acid

The court further directed the state government to file its counter affidavit on January 31, detailing steps being taken in this regard.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 11:31 PM IST
Allahabad High Court Asks UP Govt to Regulate Sale and Distribution of Acid
Representative image.

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the UP government to regulate the sale and distribution of acid.

The court further directed the state government to file its counter affidavit on January 31, detailing steps being taken in this regard.

A bench of Chief Justice Goving Mathur and Justice Chandra Dhari Singh passed the order on a PIL filed by the NGO Chhanv Foundation on Friday.

The petitioner had stated that the Supreme Court had issued detailed directions in this regard to all states long ago.

The NGO contended that though the state government issued an order in this regard on August 13, 2013, no serious action has been taken so far.

Holding that the issue is serious, the court directed the state government to lay before it the action taken in this regard.

