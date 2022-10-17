Allahabad High Court Grants Bail to Noida Politician Shrikant Tyagi

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman at an apartment complex in August.

Tyagi was charged under the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after he was arrested on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police.

A bench of Justice Surendra Singh granted Tyagi relief while hearing the bail petition filed by him. During the hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government, in its affidavit, presented Tyagi’s criminal history. However, it was argued on behalf of Tyagi that he has no criminal history and that all the cases registered are motivated by malice.

Tyagi had already received bail from the Sessions Court in three cases.

