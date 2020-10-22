Allahabad High Court Orders Stay on Arrest of Mukhtar Ansari's Sons in Land Grab Case

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court has put an interim stay on the arrest of the two sons of jailed gangster and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari on Wednesday.

The high court during the deliberations of the land case directed the duo — Abbas and Umar to co-operate in the investigation.

Lucknow's Hazratganj Police had registered an FIR against the duo in an illegal construction case for occupying government land.

As per information the Lekhpal of Jiyamau, Surjan Lal had filed a case against Mukhtar Ansari and his sons Umar and Abbas in Hazratganj Police station for forgery, conspiracy, illegal possession of land.

After this, the Lucknow police had declared a reward of 25-25 thousand on both Mukhtar's sons Abbas and Omar Ansari.

Challenging the FIR lodged at Hazartganj police station on August 27, the Ansaris had engaged a battery of top lawyers including senior advocates JN Mathur, HGS Parihar and Arun Sinha, who argued that the FIR did not disclose commission of cognizable offence as the two brothers were not even born when the alleged offences were said to have been committed.

Earlier, the High Court stayed the demolition of Mukhtar's sister-in-law Farhat Ansari's house in Dalibagh in Lucknow.

On September 29, the order of its demolition was issued by the VC of Lucknow Development Authority. The VC had canceled the map and permit of Farhat Ansari's house. After which Farhat challenged the order of VC in Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court.

Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Ropar Jail in Punjab. Police and district administration are seizing the property of his relatives and his close aides. At the same time, many assets of the family have also been freezed.