Allahabad High Court Stays SP Leader Azam Khan's Arrest in Land-grab Cases

The court order protects the former UP minister from arrest in 27 criminal cases, registered on complaints of forcibly occuputation of farmers' land for the construction related to his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
A file photo of SP leader Azam Khan. (Getty Images)
Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the arrest of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in 27 cases of alleged grabbing of land.

A two-judge of justices Manoj Mishra and Manju Rani Chauhan passed the order on a petition filed by the former Uttar Pradesh minister, challenging the FIRs registered between July 13 and 20.

The court order protects the former Uttar Pradesh minister from arrest in 27 criminal cases, registered on complaints of forcibly occuputation of farmers' land for the construction related to his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

