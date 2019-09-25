Allahabad High Court Stays SP Leader Azam Khan's Arrest in Land-grab Cases
The court order protects the former UP minister from arrest in 27 criminal cases, registered on complaints of forcibly occuputation of farmers' land for the construction related to his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.
A file photo of SP leader Azam Khan. (Getty Images)
Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the arrest of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in 27 cases of alleged grabbing of land.
A two-judge of justices Manoj Mishra and Manju Rani Chauhan passed the order on a petition filed by the former Uttar Pradesh minister, challenging the FIRs registered between July 13 and 20.
The court order protects the former Uttar Pradesh minister from arrest in 27 criminal cases, registered on complaints of forcibly occuputation of farmers' land for the construction related to his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood: Who are We to Dictate What One Should Do or Not?
- 'A Happy Young Girl': Greta Thunberg Had the Cheekiest Response to Donald Trump's Sarcastic Tweet
- Hrithik Roshan Says He Received Over 30,000 Marriage Proposals After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
- Erica Fernandes Celebrates One Year of Kasautii Zindagii Kay with 'Prerna Sharma' Pic
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour