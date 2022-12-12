Allahabad High Court Stays transfer of Constable Whose Video on 'Sub-standard' Police Mess Food Went Viral

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the transfer of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Manoj Kumar whose video on the poor quality of food served in the police mess went viral a few months ago.

A bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order on a plea moved by the constable against his transfer from Firozabad to Ghazipur.

In August, a video of Constable Manoj Kumar went viral where he was seen highlighting the “sub-standard” quality of food served at the staff mess in Firozabad police lines. He had come on to the highway outside the Reserve Police Lines with his plate of dal and roti and complained about the food quality.

On September 20, he was transferred to Ghazipur district, which is 600 km away from Firozabad.

Before the high court, Kumar’s counsel argued that although the order said it was on administrative grounds, the transfer was a result of Kumar’s protest.

Taking note of the submission, the single-judge bench opined that the matter required consideration. The court directed the State government to file its counter-affidavit within four weeks.

The Court further directed that after filing of government’s reply, the petitioner will have four weeks to file the rejoinder affidavit.

The Court posted the matter on February 28 for further hearing while ordering that in the meanwhile, the transfer order of Kumar dated 20.09.2022 shall not be given effect, unless he has already joined at the new place.

