Allahabad High Court to Monitor CBI Probe in Deoria Shelter Home Case

The Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the abuse of inmates at the Deoria shelter home.While hearing a Public Interest Petition (PIL) filed by social activists Padma Singh and Anuradha on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice DB Bhosle and Justice Yashwant Verma asked the investigation agency to table all the documents and findings by August 13.While hearing the petition, the court asked the CBI if it has registered a case yet and the government about the possible involvement of any politician or VIP behind the racket.The HC has asked that the statements given by the 24 girls who were rescued from the shelter home be furnished before it. The bench also pointed lapses in the action taken by the government so far, asking why were police officers in the area not shunted out along the district magistrate.It also slammed the police for still sending girls to the shelter home over the last one year despite it being blacklisted.The court has asked ADG to find the whereabouts of the 18 missing girls and has also sought details of the vehicles and persons that used to come to the shelter home. Apart from this, the court has also sought information on the rehabilitation of girls that have been rescued so far.The racket at the shelter home came to the fore after 10-year-old girl managed to escape and informed the police about the dubious activities happening there. Girija Tripathi and her husband, who were running the shelter home, were arrested.The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the case on Tuesday after the role of police came under the scanner.