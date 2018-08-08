English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Allahabad High Court to Monitor CBI Probe in Deoria Shelter Home Case
Allahabad HC has asked that the statements given by the 24 girls who were rescued from the shelter home be furnished before it.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the abuse of inmates at the Deoria shelter home.
While hearing a Public Interest Petition (PIL) filed by social activists Padma Singh and Anuradha on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice DB Bhosle and Justice Yashwant Verma asked the investigation agency to table all the documents and findings by August 13.
While hearing the petition, the court asked the CBI if it has registered a case yet and the government about the possible involvement of any politician or VIP behind the racket.
The HC has asked that the statements given by the 24 girls who were rescued from the shelter home be furnished before it. The bench also pointed lapses in the action taken by the government so far, asking why were police officers in the area not shunted out along the district magistrate.
It also slammed the police for still sending girls to the shelter home over the last one year despite it being blacklisted.
The court has asked ADG to find the whereabouts of the 18 missing girls and has also sought details of the vehicles and persons that used to come to the shelter home. Apart from this, the court has also sought information on the rehabilitation of girls that have been rescued so far.
The racket at the shelter home came to the fore after 10-year-old girl managed to escape and informed the police about the dubious activities happening there. Girija Tripathi and her husband, who were running the shelter home, were arrested.
The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the case on Tuesday after the role of police came under the scanner.
Also Watch
While hearing a Public Interest Petition (PIL) filed by social activists Padma Singh and Anuradha on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice DB Bhosle and Justice Yashwant Verma asked the investigation agency to table all the documents and findings by August 13.
While hearing the petition, the court asked the CBI if it has registered a case yet and the government about the possible involvement of any politician or VIP behind the racket.
The HC has asked that the statements given by the 24 girls who were rescued from the shelter home be furnished before it. The bench also pointed lapses in the action taken by the government so far, asking why were police officers in the area not shunted out along the district magistrate.
It also slammed the police for still sending girls to the shelter home over the last one year despite it being blacklisted.
The court has asked ADG to find the whereabouts of the 18 missing girls and has also sought details of the vehicles and persons that used to come to the shelter home. Apart from this, the court has also sought information on the rehabilitation of girls that have been rescued so far.
The racket at the shelter home came to the fore after 10-year-old girl managed to escape and informed the police about the dubious activities happening there. Girija Tripathi and her husband, who were running the shelter home, were arrested.
The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the case on Tuesday after the role of police came under the scanner.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
- Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ and ZDi+ Variants with Automatic Gear Shift Launched in India for Rs 7.76 Lakh
- Salman Khan Has the 'Biggest' Memory of Navratri With Aishwarya Rai
- Research Suggests Samsung Galaxy S7 is Vulnerable to Hacking
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are Madly in Love and No Other Photo Could Convey it Better
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...