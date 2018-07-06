Allahabad High Courts Pulls Up Police Over Lucknow University Violence

After taking suo-motu cognisanse of the violence by students on Lucknow University, the Allahabad High Court has pulled up the police and has asked for an affidavit.The HC has also sought suggestions from Lucknow University vice chancellor on how to make the campus safe.The court had summoned DGP Uttar Pradesh Police, SSP Lucknow along with university vice-chancellor and registrar on Friday.During the hearing, Lucknow University’s proctor alleged non-cooperation from the police.Earlier, DGP OP Singh had transferred Circle Officer Mahanagar Anurag Singh and suspended the Lucknow University outpost in-charge for laxity. The DGP had also met VC and other faculty members of the university ad assured them of safety on the campus. Meanwhile, Raj Bhawan has also asked for a report from Lucknow University on the entire episode.On the other hand, it has been decided in the general meeting of Lucknow University Teachers Association that they will boycott work until the culprits are arrested and action is taken against the defaulting police officers.On Wednesday, the Lucknow University was shut indefinitely after some former students and outsiders tried to block the car of vice chancellor SP Singh on two occasions. Following the incident, the faculty of Proctorial Board intervened and was attacked by the students.The group also had reportedly pelted stones at the VC’s car resulting in two teachers getting injured.The police was called to contain the situation and protesters were asked to leave the campus premises. The university has been closed since.Lucknow University had been locked in a state of unrest after the university denied admission, in postgraduate courses, to at least 20 students from Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI) who were involved in a protest against UP CM Yogi Adityanath last year.The next hearing in the matter will be done on 16th July 2018.