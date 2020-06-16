INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Allahabad SSP Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

Representative image. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Representative image. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj was on Tuesday evening shifted to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital's COVID-19 ward after the test report came in, Chief Medical Officer G S Bajpai said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 10:29 PM IST
Share this:

Hours after being transferred out of Allahabad, the district's police chief on Tuesday learnt he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj was on Tuesday evening shifted to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital's COVID-19 ward after the test report came in, Chief Medical Officer G S Bajpai said.

Earlier, the gunner provided to the SSP had been found positive for the virus.

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred several police officers late Monday night.

Pankaj was replaced by Pilibhit SP Abhishek Dixit.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading