Allahabad University Professor Ailing for Months Hangs Self, Leaves Suicide Note
Though police are yet to ascertain the reason why the deceased took this extreme step, sources said the professor had been ill since the past few months and had recently undergone a prostate operation.
Representative image.
Prayagraj: A professor in the Allahabad University (AU) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house near Chandralok Crossing, under Kotwali police station here, on Wednesday.
The deceased Sanjeev Bhadauria, 58, was a professor in Defence and Strategies Department of the university.
Though police are yet to ascertain the reason why the deceased took this extreme step, sources said Bhadauria had been ill since the past few months and had recently undergone a prostate operation.
SSP (Prayagraj) Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said, "On Wednesday, Bhadauria told his wife Neeta that he was going to buy some medicines and get a blood test done. When he did not return for several hours, she went to the second floor of the house to look for him. She found him hanging from the ceiling fan of the room there."
A suicide note was recovered near the body, which said, "I am going to commit suicide and nobody is responsible for my death."
His wife immediately called the neighbours who informed the police about the alleged suicide.
Inspector (Kotwali) Bachche Lal said it appears to be a case of suicide according to preliminary investigation. The body has been sent for post mortem.
