Allahabad University Recruitment 2019: Online Registration Ends on May 20, Check Steps to Apply

The Allahabad University has initiated the online process for faculty recruitment. The University of Allahabad which is also a Central University has started the online registration for faculty recruitment at positions of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor and Associate Professor. The hiring is for a prescribed period of time and further details regarding Allahabad University faculty recruitment; registration and application form is available at Allahabad University’s official website allduniv.ac.in The Allahabad University will accept the registration for faculty recruitment till May 20 and the last date to submit the online application form is May 22.1- Visit the official website of University of Allahabad allduniv.ac.in 2- Click on "Online Recruitment for Teaching Position" link.3-Select the position you want to apply for and fill in the required details.4- Pay the application fee and check your email for the confirmation message.Applicants have to keep themselves aware of the eligibility and relaxation criteria for faculty position before applying online. Applicants should have secured a minimum of 55% or an equivalent grade point scale in the qualifying degree. However, 5% of educational relaxation is given to reserved category candidates.The Allahabad University will recruit for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor and Associate Professor Positions through a Personal Interview.