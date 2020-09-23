Allahabad University Releases Admit Card for PGAT 2020

The University of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, has made the admit card for Postgraduate Admission Test 2020 available on the official website, allduniv.ac.in. Candidates can download the PGAT 2020 admit card by using their registered user name and password. Allahabad University will conduct the PGAT 2020 from September 29 to October 5.

How to download Allahabad University PGAT 2020 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the varsity https://www.allduniv.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the “Admission-2020” on the right side of the homepage

Step 3: Select the application form

Step 4: Enter your login ID and password

Step 5: PGAT 2020 admit card can now be seen on the screen

Step 6: Download the PGAT 2020 hall ticket and take a print out of it

The candidate will have to carry the Allahabad university entrance test admit card to the allotted exam centres. Any candidate without having admit card will not be allowed to enter the premises. Candidates must go through the Allahabad University PGAT 2020 admit card and follow the instructions given on it on the exam day. They can also download the admit card directly by clicking on the link https://www.aupravesh2020.com/Home/Applicationform.aspx

The varsity has earlier released the admit card for undergraduate admission test for BSc, BCom, BSc Home Science), BA, BFA and BPA on September 18. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 26 and 27. The Allahabad University has also provided mock tests to make the students familiar with the exam pattern and marking. Aspirants can take the mock test by clicking on the links available for each course.

Allahabad University entrance test for UG and PG courses will be conducted at 104 test centres in 11 cities across the country. The entrance exams would be held in three phases in both online and offline mode. The offline exams will be held at 58 centres while the online exam will be conducted at 46 centres.