Allahabad University Researcher Comes up with Safe, Cheap Mosquito Repellent Spray for Clothes

For years, researchers have been putting an effort to create a vaccine for these mosquito-borne diseases. However, despite years of efforts, using preventative measures is considered to be the best precaution.

To help deals with the issue of keeping mosquitoes at bay, Shivani Srivastava, a researcher of Allahabad University’s home science department has come up with a formulation. She has done this under the supervision of prof Sangita Srivastava, a professor of AU, presently serving as vice-chancellor of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj. As reported by the Hindustan Times, the student has used an atomiser spray as a mosquito repellent.

According to Shivani, if you spread a few sprays of this ‘magic’ liquid on your clothes, you can keep mosquitoes away. With this, you can also avoid diseases like dengue, Japanese Encephalitis and malaria. Interestingly, the repellent has been developed at a cost of just Rs 40 for a 100 ml bottle. Even after washing the clothes several times, the repellent does not loses its quality.

The liquid has been prepared using extracts of a combination of essential oils of two aromatic plants easily available in the country. Shivani said the easy availability has made the formula quite affordable. To add to the qualities, mosquitoes will not be able to develop a resistance to this spray repellent, as Shivani claimed.

The 30-year-old researcher has also done her BSc and MSc (Textile and Apparel designing) from AU. She says it took her three years of research to come up with the perfect combination of ingredients for the mosquito repelling liquid. The findings have been published in several research journals, including the ‘International Journal of Family and Home Science’.

She told the daily, “We decided to come up with an eco-friendly, side-effects free and affordable mosquito repellent liquid that could turn our clothes as mosquito repellents. Today, India is most vulnerable to diseases caused by mosquitoes, especially for those who are homeless and living on the roadside. In just UP, thousands fall ill due to mosquito bites every year.”

Speaking about the same, Professor Sangita said that the liquid, available as a spray, needs to be sprayed on clothes for a long-lasting effect. She added that it is completely safe for people and drives mosquitoes away. According to Professor Sangita, the liquid has been tested on different fabrics like silk and woolen wear and even after 15 to 20 washes maintains its repelling qualities. She added that 100ml costs a mere Rs 40.

