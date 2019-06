Allahabad University Result 2019: UGAT Scorecard for Undergraduate Admissions Released, at allduniv.ac.in

The Allahabad University has released the scorecard of all candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2019 entrance examination. The Allahabad University Result 2019 were uploaded in the form of scorecard for BA, BSc, BCom, BSc (Home Science) courses on the University’s official website allduniv.ac.in . The UGAT 2019 entrance examination was held from May 27 to June 3. The University of Allahabad has also hosted an online window for the download of Allahabad University 2019 scorecard. Check your UGAT BA 2019 scorecard, UGAT BSc 2019 scorecard, UGAT BCom 2019 scorecard, UGAT BSc Home Science 2019 scorecard through this URL http://www.aupravesh2019.com Know steps to download your UGAT ScorecardStep 1- Visit Allahabad University’s official website or click the aupravesh2019.com URLStep 2- On left side, there is a candidate login box. Enter your registered id and passwordStep 3- Submit the detailsStep 4- The UGAT Scorecard 2019 of Allahabad University Result 2019 will appear on thescreenStep 5- Download and take a printoutResult seekers on facing difficulty or technical glitch while accessing UGAT BA 2019 scorecard, UGAT BSc 2019 scorecard, UGAT BCom 2019 scorecard, UGAT BSc Home Science 2019 scorecard can contact toll free helpline numbers 9453827208, 18001805643 from 10:00 AM to 07:00 PM . Further, an email can also be sent at helpdesk.aupravesh2019@gmail.comThe cutoff list for each courses of Allahabad University Result 2019 will be released soon.