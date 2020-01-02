Take the pledge to vote

Allahabad University Teachers Threaten to Boycott Classes over V-C's Resignation

General secretary of AUCCTA Umesh Pratap Singh claimed that Vice Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo was pressured to resign from the post to stop appointments in the university and its affiliated colleges.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 10:53 PM IST
Allahabad University Teachers Threaten to Boycott Classes over V-C's Resignation
File photo of Allahabad University. (allahabad.nic.in)

Allahabad: Upset over the resignation of Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo, members of the Allahabad University Constituent College Teachers Association (AUCCTA) on Thursday threatened to boycott their classes.

During a press conference here, general secretary of AUCCTA Umesh Pratap Singh claimed that Hangloo was pressured to resign from the post to stop appointments in the university and its affiliated colleges.

"He did not resign because of personal reason," Singh said.

"When I spoke to Hangloo over the phone yesterday, he told me that he was upset with the officials of the HRD Ministry. Hangloo said he got at least 10 calls asking him to resign, failing which he would be suspended," the general secretary of the association claimed.

Singh said AUUCTA has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to intervene in the matter.

Allahabad University acting Vice-Chancellor K S Mishra denied reports of mass resignations of administrative officials.

He told PTI that only chief professor Ram Sewak Dubey had resigned from his post, but it was rejected by the university.

This came after PRO of the university Chittaranjan Kumar claimed, earlier in the day, that various university officials had resigned from their posts over the issue.

