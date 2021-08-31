Allegations by Traders Group Against Medical Staff of SDH Kupwara Spark Anger Among Doctors

The recent allegations hurled against the medical staff of SDH Kupwara in a press conference organised by the Kupwara Traders Federation (KTF) has sparked anger among the doctors’ fraternity working in the SDH Kupwara.

While commenting on the issue, one of the doctors said, “They have demonised us. Their statements have made us vulnerable. The relationship between staff and people have dented and the public is hostile against us."

Similarly, another doctor said, “It is upon the administration to categorise the hospital as what it really is? If it’s so-called referral unit, then augment the staff and infrastructure, otherwise, it is just a community health centre like the rest in the district."

“Just having a building with a board doesn’t make it a district hospital. If the medical supplies are of CHC level, then people will be forced to buy medicine from the market and then doctors face the wrath."

Another doctor said, “You can’t be paid a salary of a medical officer and asked to run the department as a consultant. Why don’t they incentivise our services? Either upgrade the status, number and remuneration and characterisation to particular speciality department to keep services running like a medical college."

One of the doctors quipped in a humorous style, “Koi muje transfer karwado! Grand party meri Taraf Se! My shoulders, eyes and hands are fatigued after such hectic duties."

Dr Gulzar, the General Secretary of DAK Kupwara, said that there is a wave of brewing anger among the medical fraternity of SDH Kupwara and they have approached the CMO Kupwara for mass transfer of the staff after the KTF in a press conference hurled allegations and made provocative remarks against the fraternity.

“I deeply condemn the unworthy statement and request the authorities to take immediate action against the culprits. In case the authorities will not initiate action under the law, we will be forced to hit the roads and the whole responsibility will lie on them," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr Mehraj Uddin Sofi, while confirming the receipt of the representation of mass transfer from SDH staff, said, “I have already refuted the baseless allegations. Our staff is doing commendable work and SDH has received multiple awards. It is up to higher authorities to take a call on the issue of mass transfer, but I am of the opinion that it will have disastrous consequences on the health services in Kupwara."

