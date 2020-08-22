Allegations of Medical Negligence, Wrong Prognosis Rock Death of Hyderabad Varsity Research Scholar

The death of a research scholar at Hyderabad University has triggered allegations of negligence by a private hospital in Nallagandla where he was first admitted.

The students union alleged that negligence by the hospital and a wrong prognosis led to Surya Pratap Bharati's death and have demanded justice for him.

The 30-year-old PhD scholar from the English department died at a hospital on Friday from complications after suffering brain haemorrhage.

Surya suffered an acute ischemic stroke in the campus on August 17 and was admitted to a private hospital in Nallagandla where he tested negative for Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test. However, the next day, he tested positive after a RTC-PCR test. After three days, he was shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli where he died on Friday.

The students union said Surya's death could have been avoided if the hospital where he was first admitted had taken minimum responsibility in providing treatment. It alleged that the hospital's irresponsibility and negligence towards Surya cost him his life.

Some students lodged a complaint against the hospital at Chandanagar police station. Police said they had registered a case and started investigations.

The police, however, rejected the demand for an autopsy and authorities were making arrangements for sending the body to Varanasi.

The students union said the university administration, including the dean and social welfare and medical officers, were to blame. They shirked their responsibility and did not make any effort to provide treatment or guidance and showed an utter lack of concern for Surya, it said.