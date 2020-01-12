Alleged Khalistan Supporter Arrested in Bengaluru: Crime Branch

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru has arrested an alleged Khalistan supporter who had fled Punjab and was hiding in the city, police said on Sunday.

A hunt was launched for Jarnail Singh Sidhu, who was wanted by the Punjab police, after the internal security division lodged a case against him in February, 2019, the police said.

He was staying as a paying guest here for the last four months and was working at the Bagmane Tech Park, they added.

"The Punjab police had approached us about Jarnail Singh, who was wanted by them. We traced him and handed him over to the Punjab police," a police officer told PTI.

