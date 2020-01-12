Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Alleged Khalistan Supporter Arrested in Bengaluru: Crime Branch

A hunt was launched for Jarnail Singh Sidhu, who was wanted by the Punjab police, after the internal security division lodged a case against him in February, 2019, police said

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2020, 11:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alleged Khalistan Supporter Arrested in Bengaluru: Crime Branch
Image for representation.

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru has arrested an alleged Khalistan supporter who had fled Punjab and was hiding in the city, police said on Sunday.

A hunt was launched for Jarnail Singh Sidhu, who was wanted by the Punjab police, after the internal security division lodged a case against him in February, 2019, the police said.

He was staying as a paying guest here for the last four months and was working at the Bagmane Tech Park, they added.

"The Punjab police had approached us about Jarnail Singh, who was wanted by them. We traced him and handed him over to the Punjab police," a police officer told PTI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram