Naxal Vinod, the alleged mastermind in the 2018 killing of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, died due to severe medical complications from Covid-19 on July 12, said Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav.

According to ANI, Vinod carried a prize reward of Rs 5 lakh announced by NIA and Rs 10 lakh by Chhattisgarh Police for his involvement in the Maoist attack.

Vinod was part of a Maoist group that ambushed MLA Mandavi’s convoy near Kuakonda in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Dantewada. Mandavi, three security personnel, and the driver were killed when their vehicle passed over an IED reportedly planted by the group, sources said.

The incident happened on the last day of election campaigning, shortly before the first phase of the Lok Sabha poll, they added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here