Alleged Rapists Throw Acid on Victim after She Refuses to Withdraw Case against Them
The woman suffered 30% burns and is undergoing treatment at a Meerut hospital near Muzaffarnagar in UP.
Image for representation only.
Muzaffarnagar: A day before a rape victim was set afire in Unnao by two of her alleged rapists and three others, a 30-year-old woman faced acid attack by four men in a village near here for refusing to withdraw her complaint of rape against them from court, police said on Saturday.
The woman suffered 30% burns and is undergoing treatment at a Meerut hospital near here, they said.
The four men barged into the woman's house on Wednesday night and poured acid on her as she had been refusing to withdraw her complaint of rape against them, filed in a court here, said Circle Officer Girja Shanker Tripathi of Shahpur police station.
The four men involved in the acid attack on the woman have been identified as Arif, Shahnawaz, Sharif and Abid of Kaserva village, said Tripathi.
"All four men are absconding but we will nab them soon," he added.
The woman had earlier filed a complaint in a court here, accusing the four of raping her some time back, he said.
Explaining why the woman filed the complaint in the court instead of approaching police, the sources in the department said woman had earlier lodged the complaint with the police.
But as no evidence of rape surfaced during the investigation, the police had to close the case, they said.
Tripathi said for the acid attack incident, a case under section 326 A of the Indian Penal Code -- an especially enacted penal provision in the wake of spate of incidents of acid attacks -- has been registered by the police.
The provision entails a jail term of 10 years on conviction.
The other IPC sections, invoked in the FIR are sections 323 (causing hurt), 452 (trespassing into one's house with an intention to assault him or her), 504 (criminal insult) and 506 (criminal threat), he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Looks Like a Hobo in Leaked Pics from Laal Singh Chaddha Sets
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Kartik-Bhumi-Ananya Promise Plenty Laughs
- Maybe He Has Got too Carried Away with the Game, Says Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- 'Black Friday': Italian Newspaper Sparks Race Row With Front Page Headline on Lukaku, Smalling Clash