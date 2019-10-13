Alleged Suicide of Deputy CM Parameshwara's Aide Shouldn't Be Politicised, Says K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the alleged suicide of senior Congress leader G Parameshwara's personal assistant should not be "politicised" and an investigation is on into the case.

He also said a case of "unnatural death" has been registered based on phone calls and post-mortem of Ramesh, the assistant who was found hanging from a tree here on Saturday, days after Income-Tax sleuths conducted raids against Parameshwara.

"The DCP there will take necessary action... It should not be politicised, because everything has come in the media. Parmeshwara also has said everything… there is no politics in it," Bommai said in Hubballi.

The Congress in Karnataka has described Ramesh's suicide as an outcome of "targeted harassment" of their rank and cadre to keep them away from the party.

The I-T sleuths who raided the residence, office and Siddharth Group of institutions belonging to Parameshwara three days ago, had questioned Ramesh too, party sources have claimed.

An alleged suicide note found from the spot where Ramesh's body was found hanging, read, "I am rattled with the I-T raids in my house and have decided to commit suicide to protect honour. Anguished with the culture that the poor should remain poor forever, I arrived at this decision."

Police had said the note appealed to I-T officials not to trouble his wife and children.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, the suicide must be investigated and those who harassed him, as claimed in the death note should be brought to justice.

"It is left to the government to decide who should investigate this death, but it should be probed as per law and guilty should be punished," he said.

Meanwhile, Ramesh's last rites were performed at his native village in Ramanagara on Sunday.

Parameshwara, who attended the last rites, said, Ramesh along with another PA was at his residence till Saturday morning until the I-T officials left, and that he had asked them to be "strong" before sending them home.

Noting that he was deeply "pained and saddened", the former minister said, "He (Ramesh) was a good boy, young age…he had nothing do with things, it is unfortunate. He was doing his duty honestly, other than that nothing else."

"After officials (I-T) came to our house, I was busy with the inquiry. By afternoon or so they said they will take Ramesh out and they came back later…Ramesh had told me that they had gone to his house, other than that he did not say anything and we too were busy with our own things," he added.

Responding to a query from the media, Parameshwara sought to know if anyone could believe that a personal assistant was involved in our affairs.

"I don't know what they (officials) asked him (Ramesh), what reply they expected…I don't know the details. I-T officials have said they have not gone to his home, then how will I know what they asked him?" he asked.

