Alliance Partners SP-BSP Bring Out Joint Flags to Boost Solidarity Among Cadres
Earlier, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to the dais to encourage his party workers to work in coordination with their allied partner, stressing that Mayawati’s respect is his respect.
The joint flags brought out by SP-BSP.
Lucknow: After announcing their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are now faced with the real challenge of uniting their party workers.
The two allied partners have brought out joint flags to encourage their party workers to work in coordination.
“This is just the beginning of solidarity between the two parties. Already flags of both the parties are being used at meetings of party members of both the parties. In the times to come you will see some more solidarity efforts by both the parties,” Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei said
Earlier, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to the dais to encourage his party workers to work in coordination with their allied partner, stressing that Mayawati’s respect is his respect.
The message was reciprocated by the BSP Chief who in a press conference urged her party workers to pay equal respect to the SP chief.
Amit Soni who was selling the flags outside Bahujan Samaj Party office said that party leaders who had previously opted to buy separate party flags are now opting to buy the joint flags.
“Post the announcement of alliance between SP and BSP, the demand for the flags has risen. The demand will increase once the seats are announced by both the parties and some clarity is given about the probable candidates,” he said.
