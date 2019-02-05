LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Alliance Partners SP-BSP Bring Out Joint Flags to Boost Solidarity Among Cadres

Earlier, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to the dais to encourage his party workers to work in coordination with their allied partner, stressing that Mayawati’s respect is his respect.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 5, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alliance Partners SP-BSP Bring Out Joint Flags to Boost Solidarity Among Cadres
The joint flags brought out by SP-BSP.
Loading...
Lucknow: After announcing their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are now faced with the real challenge of uniting their party workers.

The two allied partners have brought out joint flags to encourage their party workers to work in coordination.

“This is just the beginning of solidarity between the two parties. Already flags of both the parties are being used at meetings of party members of both the parties. In the times to come you will see some more solidarity efforts by both the parties,” Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei said

Earlier, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to the dais to encourage his party workers to work in coordination with their allied partner, stressing that Mayawati’s respect is his respect.

The message was reciprocated by the BSP Chief who in a press conference urged her party workers to pay equal respect to the SP chief.

Amit Soni who was selling the flags outside Bahujan Samaj Party office said that party leaders who had previously opted to buy separate party flags are now opting to buy the joint flags.

“Post the announcement of alliance between SP and BSP, the demand for the flags has risen. The demand will increase once the seats are announced by both the parties and some clarity is given about the probable candidates,” he said.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram