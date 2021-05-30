Allopathy Only Controls, Ayurveda Cures, Says Ramdev, Claims 'Anti-India Mafia Spreading Canards Against Me'

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Baba Ramdev clarified his remarks made on allopathy while also stating that an Anti-India mafia gang has been spreading misinformation against him and his ayurvedic practice.

Baba also mounted an attack on the reliability of allopathy saying that it is a science that is adept at conducting surgeries and making life-saving drugs but for other illnesses like blood pressure, tension, sugar, etc people always turn to Ayurved for relief.

‘Allopathy only controls, while Ayurved cures’ asserted Ramdev while saying that Ayurved should not be discriminated against as Ayurved doctors are also trained at conducting surgeries and yoga has cured almost 98 percent of all the diseases.

While prescribing surya namaskar and yoga as a cure for black fungus and as an immunity booster for children, Ramdev went on to say that no research has been done on the allopathic medicines prescribed to the Covid-19 patients to bring down fever whereby research papers on Patanjali’s Coronil have been made public and yet it has been deemed as a fake medicine.

Talking about the deadly Covid-19 which has gripped the country, Ramdev went on to say that allopathy is only useful in treating patients who require ventilator or ICU beds, the rest of the severe cases can be dealt with well by performing yoga.

Also Read: Haryana Extends Lockdown Till June 7; Shop Timings Eased, Malls to Function at Limited Capacity

Lashing out at IMA, Baba said that on the insistence of Health Minister Harshvardhan, he had not only retracted his statements but had also asked for forgiveness, yet the IMA went ahead to file a defamation case.

On Wednesday, the IMA had served a defamation notice on Ramdev for his alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic doctors, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said the association will demand compensation of ₹1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

The notice has also asked Ramdev to make a video clip contradicting all his allegations and circulate it on social media platforms where he had uploaded his earlier video.

It further asked Baba Ramdev to withdraw a “misleading" advertisement from all platforms endorsing “Coronil kit", a product of his firm, as an effective medicine for Covid-19, failing which an FIR and a criminal case will be lodged against him by the IMA.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here