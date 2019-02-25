English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Allow Corporatisation of Medical Education to Meet Demand for Doctors, Nursing Staff: Suneeta Reddy
Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, said cost structures for healthcare are very different in India as compared to the rest of the world.
Suneeta Reddy at Rising India Summit 2019.
Loading...
Speaking at a session titled ‘Get, Set, Grow’ at the News18 Network's Rising India Summit 2019 on Monday, Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, said the government must allow corporatisation of medical education to meet the demand for doctors and nursing staff in hospitals.
Reddy said, “Cost structures in India are very different from the rest of the world. Taxes make healthcare expensive. The government must allow corporatisation of medical education to meet the demand for doctors and nursing staff in hospitals.”
Speaking about the Ayushman Bharat, the healthcare scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, she said, “There are multiple perspectives of looking at it. The government has granted access but has put no infrastructure in place.”
Reddy said, “Cost structures in India are very different from the rest of the world. Taxes make healthcare expensive. The government must allow corporatisation of medical education to meet the demand for doctors and nursing staff in hospitals.”
Speaking about the Ayushman Bharat, the healthcare scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, she said, “There are multiple perspectives of looking at it. The government has granted access but has put no infrastructure in place.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 12-Year-Old Journalist Faces Down Police Officer Threatening to Arrest Her
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
- Shikhar Dhawan Trolled For His Special Appearance During First T20 Match
- PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit
- Trump-Kim Vietnam Summit: A Look at North Korean Leader’s Luxury Train with Mercedes On Board
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results