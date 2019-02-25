Allow Corporatisation of Medical Education to Meet Demand for Doctors, Nursing Staff: Suneeta Reddy

Speaking at a session titled ‘Get, Set, Grow’ at the News18 Network's Rising India Summit 2019 on Monday, Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, said the government must allow corporatisation of medical education to meet the demand for doctors and nursing staff in hospitals.Reddy said, “Cost structures in India are very different from the rest of the world. Taxes make healthcare expensive. The government must allow corporatisation of medical education to meet the demand for doctors and nursing staff in hospitals.”Speaking about the Ayushman Bharat, the healthcare scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, she said, “There are multiple perspectives of looking at it. The government has granted access but has put no infrastructure in place.”