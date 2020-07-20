Allow Home Quarantine Only if Coronavirus Protocols Followed, UP CM Tells Officials

Stressing that a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus patients are still hiding their infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials to allow home quarantine only if all protocols related to the disease are followed.

At a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister directed that home quarantine permission should be given only on compliance of the already set protocol for it, an official release said.

Fearing that there may be a spurt in cases as a large number of asymptomatic people are hiding their infection, the CM said it will be essential that the patient and his family complies with the protocol.

Besides, he said people should be apprised of the necessary precautions for which an awareness campaign should also be launched with the help of the print, electronic and social media.

He said the use of masks and social distancing norms should be strictly followed.

Stressing that better immunity was important for checking the infection, he said people should be made aware of it and encouraged to download Arogya Setu Ayush Kavach COVID app.

Lauding the door-to -door survey and medical screening being conducted in the state, he said it was helping in identifying the infected people and stressed on rapid antigen tests of all suspected persons.

He asked for holding meeting with the IMA and nurses' association office-bearers at the district level for further strengthening the medical facilities.

The chief minister asked the health and medical education department to take effective steps for bringing the death rate to the lowest levels, the release said.