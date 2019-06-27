Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Allow MPs to Witness Launch of Chandrayaan-2, Suggests Assam Cong MP in Rajya Sabha

Minister of State in the PMO said that he would take up this issue with the ISRO team and learn what are the constraints and considerations in this kind of suggestions.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Allow MPs to Witness Launch of Chandrayaan-2, Suggests Assam Cong MP in Rajya Sabha
Picture for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: A suggestion to allow Parliament members to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-2 mission on July 15 was made in Rajya Sabha, with the government saying it will discuss it with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Chandrayaan-2 mission consists of Orbiter, Lander and Rover. All the three modules are ready and have been transported to Sriharikota for launch preparations, Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra said giving details of the mission.

"I would take up this issue with the team of ISRO. I don't know what are the constraints and considerations in this kind of suggestion," he said during the Question Hour on Thursday.

"I would request the Chair and across all party lines to join to cheer space scientists of this country for the Chandrayaan-2 mission...," he added.

The suggestion was made by Congress member from Assam, Ripun Bora.

Stating that launch of the mission is a matter of pride for everyone, the minister said even though the United States was the first country to send a human being to the moon way back in 1969, but it was India's Chandrayaan-1 mission which discovered the presence of water on the surface of moon.

For the first time, the world got a hint of the possibility of human habitat being there, he said, adding the Chandrayaan-2 is going to be an extension of this mission.

It will be in the space for 59 days before it lands in the month of September. The radar will move out and rover will carry the samples.

"This mission will give enormous research and useful information not only from the Indian point of view but the entire world," the minister added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram