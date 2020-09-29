Allow Research Scholars To Return In A Phased Manner: JNU Students' Body To Admin

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Tuesday demanded that research scholars be allowed to return to the campus in a phased manner while following all COVID-19 protocols. It said many MPhil and PhD students had left behind their laptops and research material when they went home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and were unable to work on their projects.

The JNUSU also alleged that the dates of the university’s entrance exams were finalised without planning and they clashed with exam dates of other universities. JNU’s entrance exams will be held between October 5 and October 8.

The JNUSU demanded that the university administration works out a protocol to ensure that MPhil and PhD students can return to the campus in a phased manner. When the research scholars left for their homes, they left behind their laptops and research material and have not been able to work properly, it said.

“Many other universities have allowed research scholars to return and we have been asking the administration to allow a phased return of research scholars,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said. “We have also written to the Delhi government and told the administration that we are ready to work with them to make it possible by following all the COVID-19 protocols,” she said.

JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav claimed that students are also facing issues as the university has not disbursed fellowships. The JNUSU said many students had been left in the lurch as the dates for JNU entrance exams were announced at a short notice and without planning.

“We have been getting messages from students saying that those from the northeast will have to travel to other states and might have to be quarantined. They will miss their exams,” Ghosh said. She said the dates of JNU entrance exams are clashing with exam dates of Calcutta University, and North East Hill University, etc.

JNUSU vice president Saket Moon claimed that many students who have opted to take entrance exams for multiple subjects have been allotted different exam centres. They won’t be able to travel to different centres within a day considering the current pandemic situation. The students’ body also said JNU announced the dates only 15 days’ before the exams, catching students unawares.

It said the university should have given at least a month’s time to students to make travel arrangements.

