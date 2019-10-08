Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Allow Student Entrepreneurs With Short Attendance to Sit For Exams, AICTE Tells Engineering Colleges

The decision by AICTE has been taken to encourage more students to take up research and innovation to turn into entrepreneurs and build a culture of ultimately becoming job givers than job seekers.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Allow Student Entrepreneurs With Short Attendance to Sit For Exams, AICTE Tells Engineering Colleges
Representative image.

New Delhi: The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has directed engineering colleges and technical institutions to allow student entrepreneurs to sit for examination even if their attendance is short. The colleges have also been asked to explore provisions of on-campus accommodation to student entrepreneurs and permitting semester break for working on their startups.

The decision by the HRD Ministry's technical education regulator has been taken to encourage more students to take up research and innovation to turn into entrepreneurs and build a culture of ultimately becoming job givers than job seekers.

"Student entrepreneurs should be allowed to sit for the examination, even if their attendance is less than the minimum permissible percentage, with due permission from the institute," a senior council official told PTI.

"The institutions should allow their students to take a semester or year break or even more depending upon the decision of review committee constituted by the institute to work on their startups and re-join academics to complete the course," the official added.

The AICTE has told institutions that they can also award academic credits.

"Student entrepreneurs may earn academic credits for their efforts while creating an enterprise. Institutes should set up a review committee for review of startup by students, and based on the progress made, it may consider giving appropriate credits for academics," the official said.

"The institutes should explore provision of accommodation to the entrepreneurs within the campus for some period of time," he added. According to the council, for strengthening the innovation funnel of the institute, access to financing must be opened for the potential entrepreneurs.

"The institute should link their startups and companies with wider entrepreneurial ecosystem and by providing support to students who show potential, in pre-startup phase. Connecting student entrepreneurs with real life entrepreneurs will help the students in understanding real challenges which may be faced by them while going through the innovation funnel and will increase the probability of success," the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram