All's Still Not Well: Sidhu Meets Harish Rawat Amid Fresh Rumblings in Punjab Congress

With an intense power struggle in Punjab Congress threatening to blow up yet again, the party in charge Hairsh Rawat landed in Chandigarh and began confabulations with the state leaders including PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who continued to target the Capt Amarinder Singh government over various issues.

Apart from Sidhu, his close confidant and MLA Pargat Singh, a known CM baiter, also met Rawat at the Congress Bhavan to discuss the latest developments in the party. Significantly, Pargat had just few days back hit out at Punjab government claiming it had still to fulfill a lot of the promises made to the people of the state during the assembly elections.

Sidhu is slated to meet Singh tomorrow.

With assembly elections a few months away, the CM and the party president are still to come to terms and be on the same page. Though the two had formed a coordination committee a month back deciding that every minister would be visiting the Congress bhawan and address the issues of the people, but a few days after that as a show of strength Amarinder started meeting old and senior Congress leaders who spoke in favour of the government.

At least 55 MLAs even attended a dinner party hosted by cabinet minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi.

To counter this Sidhu publicly decided to show his authority and had said if not allowed to function freely he would not take it lying down. Rawat is in Chandigarh to again meet the CM and the party president and the MLAs. Before entering the meeting Rawat said, “Both the CM and the party president have sat across the table and sorted out differences, there is no reason why they cannot do it again.’’

He went on to say that those who have problems should chose to speak with senior party leaders appointed by the high command rather than venting it out in front of the media.

