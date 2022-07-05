Allu Aravind Acquires Telugu Rights For Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Naga Chaitanya has been busy with a number of projects. The actor is also set to appear in a small but important role in the upcoming Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha. According to reports, the Telugu rights of the film have been acquired by Allu Aravind, who paid a huge amount for it.

There is a lot of anticipation for the movie, which will be released in Telugu states under the Geetha Arts banner. Fans have been praising the trailer and songs of the movie.

Earlier, Allu Aravind produced Ghajini with Aamir Khan and it went on to be an unstoppable box office hit. It also became one of the biggest hits of the actor ever and brought unstoppable profits to its makers. Sources from Tollywood are saying that this association is what made Allu interested in the film.

The movie has been directed by Advait Chandan and stars Kareena Kapoor as the female lead. It is known that the cast got a special trainer for a few scenes.

Meanwhile, fans’ hearts and souls have been captured by the tunes from Laal Singh Chaddha. Kahani and Main Ki Karan are already making a lot of noise.

The movie is a Hindi version of Tom Hanks’ critically acclaimed film Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios are producing Laal Singh Chaddha. Due to the coronavirus, the film has been postponed multiple times. However, it is currently scheduled to be released in theatres globally on August 11.

