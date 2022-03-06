Allu Arjun Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary by Sharing Sweet Family Picture; Shruti Hassan Reacts

Megastar Allu Arjun is celebrating 11 blissful years of marriage with his wife Sneha Reddy today, on March 6. The Pushpa: The Rise star took to social media to share an adorable glimpse of the anniversary celebration.

Taking to Instagram, the Tollywood superstar shared a sweet picture featuring him, his wife, and kids Arha and Ayaan. While Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha twinned in black, son Ayaan wore a white T-shirt, and daughter Shena sported a blue printed t-shirt. The family picture sees Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, and the kids as they are all smiles Arha and Ayaan are along with their mom Sneha are seeing gleefully cutting a giant dark chocolate cake to celebrate the occasion.

Penning down a sweet note for his wife on their 11th wedding anniversary, Allu Arjun wrote, “Happy Anniversary Cutie . 11 years of togetherness,” and added a string of emoticons including a dog, red, white and black hearts. He even used the hashtag, “AAfamily.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, fans flooded the post with likes and comments. It scored more than 5.3 million liked within an hour of being posted. Scores of fans sent congratulatory messages in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Happy anniversary to you both. love you soo much. Stay blessed forever my cuties..” while another chimed in writing, “Happy anniversary anna.”

Shruti Hassan too adored the family celebrating the special occasion and dropped a red heart emoticon in the comments.

Earlier in the day, the Vaikunthapuramuloo actor shared a picture of an anniversary cake on Instagram. The message on the cake read, “Happy Anniversary Cutie!!"

For the uninitiated, for Allu Arjun, it was love at first sight when he saw Sneha Reddy at a friend’s party. Sneha knew Allu Arjun by name because of his rising popularity but she had never watched his movies. Allu Arjun got Sneha’s number from his friend and started texting her. Allu Arjun and Sneha exchanged conversations for a while and decided to meet again. That was enough for the couple, who decided to meet each other regularly.

During the first few years of their relationship, Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind, didn’t accept their love. But, the two stood their ground and got their parents’ approval. The couple got engaged on November 26, 2010, which was followed by a grand wedding on March 11, 2011.

