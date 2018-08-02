English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ALMICO Kanpur Recruitment 2018: 38 Posts, Apply before 10th September 2018
Vacancies for the recruitment of various posts has begun on the official website of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, Kanpur.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
ALMICO Kanpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 38 vacancies for the recruitment of various posts has begun on the official website of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, Kanpur - alimco.in.
ALIMCO aims to select candidates on direct recruitment basis at ALIMCO HQ at Kanpur and its Auxiliary Production Centres at Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Jabalpur, Chanalon, Ujjain and Regional Marketing Centres at New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai Hyderabad & ALIMCO Outreach Centre at Guwahati. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th September 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for ALMICO Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.alimco.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies Published’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Current Openings for Executives and Non-Executives July 2018’ against Advertisement Number ‘AD 3F 01-July-2018’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Sr. Manager (Personnel & Administration), ALIMCO, Naramau, G. T. Road, Kanpur-209217’
Direct Link - http://www.alimco.in/WriteReadData/Recruitment_Document/AD_3F_01-JULY-20181/1_AD3F01-JULY-2018.pdf
ALMICO Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
General Manager (Production) – 1
Sr. Manager (Marketing) – 1
Manager (Finance) – 2
Manager Project Management (Civil) – 1
Dy. Manager (Material Management) – 1
Dy. Manager (Marketing) – 1
Medical Officer – 1
Internal Auditor – 1
Accounts Officer – 1
Personnel & Administrative Officer – 1
Accountant – 4
Q.C. Assistant cum Technical Assistant (Mechanical) – 11
Q.C. Assistant cum Technical Assistant (Electronics) – 2
Junior Clerk/ Assistant – 2
Press Operator – 2
Millwright/ Mechanic – 2
Machinist – 2
Fitter – 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
http://www.alimco.in/WriteReadData/Recruitment_Document/AD_3F_01-JULY-20181/1_AD3F01-JULY-2018.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test or Skill test and an Interview.
Also Watch
ALIMCO aims to select candidates on direct recruitment basis at ALIMCO HQ at Kanpur and its Auxiliary Production Centres at Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Jabalpur, Chanalon, Ujjain and Regional Marketing Centres at New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai Hyderabad & ALIMCO Outreach Centre at Guwahati. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th September 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for ALMICO Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.alimco.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies Published’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Current Openings for Executives and Non-Executives July 2018’ against Advertisement Number ‘AD 3F 01-July-2018’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Sr. Manager (Personnel & Administration), ALIMCO, Naramau, G. T. Road, Kanpur-209217’
Direct Link - http://www.alimco.in/WriteReadData/Recruitment_Document/AD_3F_01-JULY-20181/1_AD3F01-JULY-2018.pdf
ALMICO Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
General Manager (Production) – 1
Sr. Manager (Marketing) – 1
Manager (Finance) – 2
Manager Project Management (Civil) – 1
Dy. Manager (Material Management) – 1
Dy. Manager (Marketing) – 1
Medical Officer – 1
Internal Auditor – 1
Accounts Officer – 1
Personnel & Administrative Officer – 1
Accountant – 4
Q.C. Assistant cum Technical Assistant (Mechanical) – 11
Q.C. Assistant cum Technical Assistant (Electronics) – 2
Junior Clerk/ Assistant – 2
Press Operator – 2
Millwright/ Mechanic – 2
Machinist – 2
Fitter – 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
http://www.alimco.in/WriteReadData/Recruitment_Document/AD_3F_01-JULY-20181/1_AD3F01-JULY-2018.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test or Skill test and an Interview.
Also Watch
-
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jennifer Lopez Ditches Pants for Versace Denim Boots; Gets Trolled Mercilessly
- Tesla Reports its Worst Ever Quarter, But Profitability Plans Are in Place
- France Bans Children From Using Smartphones And Tablets During School Hours
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- 'Get an NRC Made, Or Go Back To Bangladesh': This Folk Song From Assam is Brutally Honest
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...