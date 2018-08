ALMICO Kanpur Recruitment 2018: 38 Posts, Apply before 10th September 2018

ALMICO Kanpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 38 vacancies for the recruitment of various posts has begun on the official website of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, Kanpur - alimco.in ALIMCO aims to select candidates on direct recruitment basis at ALIMCO HQ at Kanpur and its Auxiliary Production Centres at Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Jabalpur, Chanalon, Ujjain and Regional Marketing Centres at New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai Hyderabad & ALIMCO Outreach Centre at Guwahati. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th September 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:How to apply for ALMICO Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.alimco.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies Published’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Current Openings for Executives and Non-Executives July 2018’ against Advertisement Number ‘AD 3F 01-July-2018’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the application form with required detailsStep 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘The Sr. Manager (Personnel & Administration), ALIMCO, Naramau, G. T. Road, Kanpur-209217’Direct Link - http://www.alimco.in/WriteReadData/Recruitment_Document/AD_3F_01-JULY-20181/1_AD3F01-JULY-2018.pdf General Manager (Production) – 1Sr. Manager (Marketing) – 1Manager (Finance) – 2Manager Project Management (Civil) – 1Dy. Manager (Material Management) – 1Dy. Manager (Marketing) – 1Medical Officer – 1Internal Auditor – 1Accounts Officer – 1Personnel & Administrative Officer – 1Accountant – 4Q.C. Assistant cum Technical Assistant (Mechanical) – 11Q.C. Assistant cum Technical Assistant (Electronics) – 2Junior Clerk/ Assistant – 2Press Operator – 2Millwright/ Mechanic – 2Machinist – 2Fitter – 2Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test or Skill test and an Interview.