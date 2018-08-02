GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ALMICO Kanpur Recruitment 2018: 38 Posts, Apply before 10th September 2018

Vacancies for the recruitment of various posts has begun on the official website of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, Kanpur.

Updated:August 2, 2018, 7:28 PM IST
Picture for representation.
ALMICO Kanpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 38 vacancies for the recruitment of various posts has begun on the official website of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, Kanpur - alimco.in.

ALIMCO aims to select candidates on direct recruitment basis at ALIMCO HQ at Kanpur and its Auxiliary Production Centres at Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Jabalpur, Chanalon, Ujjain and Regional Marketing Centres at New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai Hyderabad & ALIMCO Outreach Centre at Guwahati. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th September 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:

How to apply for ALMICO Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.alimco.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies Published’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Current Openings for Executives and Non-Executives July 2018’ against Advertisement Number ‘AD 3F 01-July-2018’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Sr. Manager (Personnel & Administration), ALIMCO, Naramau, G. T. Road, Kanpur-209217’

Direct Link - http://www.alimco.in/WriteReadData/Recruitment_Document/AD_3F_01-JULY-20181/1_AD3F01-JULY-2018.pdf

ALMICO Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
General Manager (Production) – 1
Sr. Manager (Marketing) – 1
Manager (Finance) – 2
Manager Project Management (Civil) – 1
Dy. Manager (Material Management) – 1
Dy. Manager (Marketing) – 1
Medical Officer – 1
Internal Auditor – 1
Accounts Officer – 1
Personnel & Administrative Officer – 1
Accountant – 4
Q.C. Assistant cum Technical Assistant (Mechanical) – 11
Q.C. Assistant cum Technical Assistant (Electronics) – 2
Junior Clerk/ Assistant – 2
Press Operator – 2
Millwright/ Mechanic – 2
Machinist – 2
Fitter – 2

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:

http://www.alimco.in/WriteReadData/Recruitment_Document/AD_3F_01-JULY-20181/1_AD3F01-JULY-2018.pdf


Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test or Skill test and an Interview.

