Almost 150% More Deaths in Kerala Due to Covid-19 During Lockdown Week, Tests Down by 22%: Report

Kerala reported 488 Covid-19 deaths and 2,67,002 cases from May 5-12, the week in which the state went for a complete lockdown, as against 1,214 deaths and 1,08,165 cases from June 2-9, marking a 149 percent rise in weekly deaths and 59 per cent drop in cases, according to a report by Times of India.

Meanwhile, Kerala is planning a revised strategy for lockdown considering the sharp decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday and cautioned against any lowering of guard. The CM also said the state government is trying to complete the vaccinations depending upon the supply of the COVID vaccine from the central government.

“However, according to experts, it can take months or years to achieve disease control through herd immunity, no matter how hard we try. There is also the presence of the widespread delta variant of the virus.In view of all this, we should work together and shouldn’t force another lockdown upon the state," Vijayan said. He said the state has reported a 20 per cent decline in cases last week.

Noting that a 10 per cent decrease in the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was also reported during this same period, Vijayan said the government is planning a revised strategy for lockdown based on the declining TPR. “The rate of the COVID spread is declining in the state. The average TPR for the last three days is 12.7 per cent.Except Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, all other districts have a TPR of less than 15 per cent and for Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts, it is below 10 per cent," the chief minister told reporters here. He said even though there is a decline in the TPR as a whole, when it comes to local bodies, the picture is not so rosy.

