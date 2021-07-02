Almost 60% People in 45+ Age Group Fully Vaccinated, Says Govt | 10 Points

The health ministry on Friday said nearly 60 per cent of people in the above 45 age group have been fully vaccinated and only 15.8 per cent of beneficiaries in the above 18 age group have received their first dose.

Here are the 10 key points announced by the Union Health Ministry today:

• Daily new cases in the country continue to show a decline during the second wave. Average daily new cases declined a decline of 13 per cent in Covid-19 cases as compared to the last week. Cases declined from 3,89,803 cases between 1-7 May to 46,258 cases between 26 June and 2 July.

• There has been a decline of 86 per cent in active cases since the peak. Under the continued focus of clinical management, the recovery rate, which was at 81.1% on May 3, is now at around 97%, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

• At least 71 districts reported Covid case positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the week from June 23 to 29.

• Nearly 80 per cent of healthcare workers, 90 per cent of frontline workers have been administered both doses of Covid-19 vaccine in India. Nearly 60 per cent of people in the above 45 age group have been fully vaccinated and only 15.8 per cent of beneficiaries in the above 18 age group have received their first dose.

• India vaccinating average of 50 lakh individuals daily since June 21, which is equivalent to inoculating entire population of Norway daily.

• Till date, 34 crore people have been vaccinated with at least one dose since Jan 16 (six months) which is equivalent to the entire population of USA.

• The average daily vaccination against Covid-19 increased to 39.89 lakh doses in June, driven by a jump since the Centre took over procurement and supplies of 75 per cent of domestically produced jabs.

• The second wave of Covid-19 is not over, cannot lower guard, said NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul.

• The government’s earlier statement on 216 crore doses to be available till December are “optimistic" estimates as the situation is “dynamic," said Dr Paul. “When we said 216 crore vaccines doses between August and December, I made it clear that the figures are “aspirational” and based on what companies told us. We banked on their reputation to make that announcement," he said.

• “We are in talks with Johnson & Johnson regarding their single-dose vaccine. Their vaccine is being produced outside. As per the plan, this vaccine will also be produced in Hyderabad’s Bio E," said Dr Paul.

