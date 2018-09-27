English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Almost All Stranded People Rescued from Snowbound Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal
While a total of 110 stranded persons, including 24 foreigners, were airlifted from various inaccessible areas of Lahaul tehsil, over 1,000 persons were transported to safer places by roads in the last three days.
Lahaul-Spiti: A view of a village in Lahaul-Spiti draped in snow after heavy winter snowfall on Monday. (Image: PTI)
Shimla: Almost all stranded persons in Himachal Pradesh's snowbound Lahaul and Spiti district have been evacuated to safer places, officials said Thursday.
While a total of 110 stranded persons, including 24 foreigners, were airlifted from various inaccessible areas of Lahaul tehsil, over 1,000 persons were transported to safer places by roads in the last three days, they added.
Several roads, including Darcha-Khoksar and Tandi-Thirot, have been cleared of snow by Border Road Organisation (BRO) personnel, they said. These roads are now ready for vehicular traffic after they were closed of due to untimely snowfall and rains.
A total of 74 persons, including three German citizens, were airlifted on Thursday by three Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, a Kullu district official said, adding that the rescued were flown to a temporary helipad in Kullu district.
The evacuation operation was coordinated by IAF Wing Commander SK Ahuja. Earlier, five stranded persons had been airlifted on Tuesday, whereas 31 were airlifted on Wednesday, which included 15 foreigners.
The 24 foreigners who were evacuated in the last three days include four Danish, three Germans, eight Nepalese, two Norwegians and one Bhutani citizens, the officials said.
All airlifted persons have been provided first-aid at the regional hospital in Kullu and most of them were discharged immediately, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus said.
