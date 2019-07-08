Almost Half of Reserved Category Teaching Posts in Central Universities Vacant: HRD Ministry Data

New Delhi: The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has been flooded with queries on vacant teachers’ posts during the ongoing Parliament session. On Monday, the ministry was yet again questioned in the Lok Sabha on the vacancies in central universities.

The total number of vacancies in teaching posts and non-teaching posts in 41 central universities is 6,911 and 13,112, respectively, with almost half the vacancies being in scheduled caste (SC)/scheduled tribe (ST)/other backward class (OBC) categories.

Reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS), in accordance with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)’s January 19 order, is effective from February 1. The data shows that vacancies exist in all the categories, including reserved categories of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.

While there are 3,554 vacancies in the general category that has 11,998 sanctioned posts, the SC category has 2,091 posts of which 964 are vacant. The number of sanctioned posts in the ST category is 1,011 of which 518 are vacant posts, while there are 2,393 sanctioned posts for OBCs of which 1,238 are vacant.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared guidelines for recruitment of faculty members in universities, colleges and institutions deemed to be universities. The same has been circulated to all university authorities and they’ve been asked to fill up the vacancies at the earliest.

“A number of other steps taken to fill up the vacant teaching posts, including reserved category posts, in central universities, include regular monitoring by the ministry/UGC, review during various meetings, including visitor’s conference, providing visitor’s nominees for selection committees, increase in age of superannuation to 65 years and reemployment of retired teachers,” the ministry said in a statement.