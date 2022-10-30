CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » 'Almost There!': Fighter Pilots Practice Landing Jets on Carrier, INS Vikramaditya Shares Video
1-MIN READ

'Almost There!': Fighter Pilots Practice Landing Jets on Carrier, INS Vikramaditya Shares Video

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 22:41 IST

New Delhi, India

The Indian Navy on Sunday shared a video showing fighter pilots practice landing a plane on a carrier (Twitter/@IN_Vikramaditya)

The Indian Navy on Sunday shared a video showing fighter pilots practice landing a plane on a carrier (Twitter/@IN_Vikramaditya)

The video showed pilots take many flying sorties before it's considered ready for trap on deck

Flying and landing a fighter plane isn’t as seemless as it seems. Aircraft carriers are different from normal runways, thus making it difficult for Indian Army fighter pilots to land.

The Indian Navy on Sunday shared a video showing fighter pilots practice landing a plane on a carrier. The video showed pilots take many flying sorties before it’s considered ready for trap on deck.

The landing style was labelled ‘Low Overshoot’, wherein the pilot is ready for the next phase only when he perfects the sorties. “Low Overshoots give the pilot a feel of the approach speed, lay of the deck and the glide path,” the INS Vikramaditya tweet read.

In the video, the pilot was seen flying the Mig-29K jet just above the flight deck of INS Vikramaditya, according to the Indian Navy.

In another video shared by INS Vikramaditya, a ‘Night Trap’, which means landing during night time, is a challenge for pilots while landing on an aircraft carrier that is moving at a speed of 55 km/hr.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 30, 2022, 22:41 IST
last updated:October 30, 2022, 22:41 IST