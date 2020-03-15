'Almost Under Lockdown': News18 Journalist on How Fake Coronavirus News Paralysed Her Noida Society

New Delhi: The atmosphere was grim after Delhi reported its first coronavirus death and a Noida firm employee also tested positive for the disease. On March 13, the citizens of Delhi-NCR were vigilant throughout the night; afraid after hearing about the rising case count.

On Saturday morning at 11:40 am, my phone rang and a panic-stricken voice on the other side asked — "Is this true? Three more positive cases in Greater Noida West’s Tech Zone 4 Cherry County? Do you have authentic information?"

A friend from my society forwarded me the article published by a news website. I immediately asked my health reporter to verify the information.

She asked me for the link of the article. I frantically searched on Google, Twitter, but suddenly, the link had vanished.

A flurry of questions came into my mind — Did the website publish the news and remove the content? Why is no other website or channel running the news?

As a precautionary measure, I urged my family members to not step out of the house and told my seven-year-old son to not play outside today.

Just like me, Cherry County residents were also trying to fact check the information.

Meanwhile, no one dared to step out of their apartment. It seemed like the area was virtually under lockdown.

But some people were beginning to figure out the real deal. "Don't spread fake news. Please verify before posting things," they said.

The alarm was quick to reach other places, as well. Friends and relatives of the residents were quick to point out previous visits; "Now, our complex will have to be quarantined," they lamented.

Those who forwarded the message on Whatsapp, even to seek confirmation were trolled for unleashing panic among residents. However, by the end of the day all such speculations were laid to rest with a message from the society’s management urging people not to believe in fake news.

The residents have taken up the matter with the District Magistrate. Last week, Gautam Budh Nagar DM BN Singh clearly stated that any person or group found guilty of creating panic about coronavirus would be booked under the UP Gangster Act.

Using a popular website’s name and fabricating sensitive information is a punishable offence. As the COVID-19 fear grips the entire world, the need of the hour is to unite in its face and not rush to panic.

