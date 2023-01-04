Alms Matter: Swami Deepankar on Unique Bhiksha Yatra for Unity of Sanatan Dharma

Spiritual master Swami Deepankar is on a journey asking for alms (Bhiksha Yatra) for the past 39 days. But his journey is different – he is not asking for rice or wheat, but for ‘unity of Sanatan Dharma’.

His mission is to unite the Sanatan Dharma, which is divided in many groups on the basis of caste. To achieve this purpose, he is asking people to give him their word and promise unity.

He started his journey from a hamlet in Deoband in western Uttar Pradesh.

Who is Swami Deepankar?

Swami Deepankar hails from Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. At the tender age of eight, he renounced the world and embarked upon his spiritual journey. He met his Guru Brahmanad Saraswati and later became his disciple. Swami Deepankar has completed his devotion to the Sun (Surya Sadhana) at Kalighat temple in Kolkata and Kamakhya temple in Assam. He spent many years doing rigorous penance and later founded Deepankar Foundation of Meditation (Deepankar Dhyan Foundation) in Deoband, where he has also established his ashram.

Why this Journey?

Swami Deepankar said, “Today, we write Mishra, Sharma, Shukla and Gupta as surnames. But no one writes ‘Hindu’ as a surname. Everybody talks about undivided India and Hindu Rashtra, but what about the division that prevails in the name of castes? This journey has been taken up to unite the Sanatan Dharma which is divided into sects on the basis of castes. I do not wish to get rice, flour or sugar in the form of alms. I want a promise of unity from the followers of the Sanatan Dharma. The journey does not have my trade mark. Anybody can start this.”

Journey for a year

Swami Deepankar said, “This journey started on November 23, 2022 from Deoband in Saharanpur district. I have so far toured 18 villages in Saharanpur, Ghaziabad and in some areas of Delhi and have asked for such alms. It is yet to pass through Agra and Bareilly district of western Uttar Pradesh. If need arises, the journey could be extended.”

Read all the Latest India News here