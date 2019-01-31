Alok Verma Declines Govt's Request to Join Work For A Day; Govt Plans Show-cause Notice

Former CBI chief Alok Verma's cold shoulder to government's request to join DG Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards for a day may be problematic for him.Top home ministry officials told CNN-News18 that Verma will be issued show-cause notice for violation of conduct rules."He was appointed as DG Fire Services. Alok Verma hasn't joined as DG Fire Services. If he doesn’t comply with the appointment order, the government will have to take action for breaking service rules," an official said.On Wednesday, the MHA had sent a letter to Alok Verma asking him to take up his new assignment. The letter came two weeks after Verma was moved out of the CBI by the PM-led selection panel.On January 12, Alok Verma had called the decision remove him from CBI as one 'against principles of natural justice’ and written to government for his superannuation."Also, it may be noted that the undersigned would have already superannuated as on July 31, 2017, and was only serving the Government as Director. The CBI till January 31, 2019, as the same was a fixed tenure role. The undersigned is no longer Director, CBI and has already crossed his superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards. Accordingly, the undersigned may be deemed as superannuated with effect from today," Verma had said.Home Ministry officials said there is nothing called "deemed to be superannuated" in the rule books. "He should have either applied for VRS or proceeded on leave," an official said.Selection committee Member and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge called the government's move vendetta."The government messed up in removing him. He had a fixed two year tenure as CBI director. If he was removed from there, how can he be sent to another department when he has crossed the age limit?" Kharge asked while speaking to CNN-News18.The DG fire service, civil defence and home guards office waited till 5 PM on Thursday to hear from Verma but in vain. “He has not joined and we have no intimation from him," staff member of the DG office said.Verma's tenure with the Indian police service would have ended on Thursday, January 31 in ordinary circumstances.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.