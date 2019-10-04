Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Alok Verma Dismisses Media Report Which Claimed he Wrote to President Alleging 'Political Witch-hunt'

The news report claimed that former CBI Director Alok Verma had written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking withdrawal of the chargesheets served upon him by the Home Ministry as part of a departmental enquiry.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Alok Verma Dismisses Media Report Which Claimed he Wrote to President Alleging 'Political Witch-hunt'
Alok Verma was removed from the post of CBI director by a high-powered committee chaired by PM Modi on Jan 10, 2019.

New Delhi: Former CBI chief Alok Verma on Thursday dismissed a media report that claimed he wrote a letter to the president alleging "political witch-hunt" in a probe against him and termed it a "deliberate mischief" by the news channel.

In a statement, Verma, who was removed from the position of CBI director by the government, said, "The channel has a fabricated account of content from a purported letter which is not written by me." He termed it a "deliberate mischief" by the channel to create differences between him and the government and alleged that the news channel carried "incorrect and mischievous reports" against him.

The news report claimed that Verma had written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking withdrawal of the chargesheets served upon him by the Home Ministry as part of a departmental enquiry, terming them a result of "political witch-hunt" for not toeing the government line.

Verma, a former Delhi police commissioner, was first moved out of the CBI by the government in a midnight order on October 23 last year on the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) but was reinstated by the Supreme Court on January 9. He was then removed by the government within two days.

The apex court had set aside the Centre's decision of October 23 divesting Verma of his powers as CBI chief and sending him on leave. The Centre had taken the decision against Verma and CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana after their feud had become public and they levelled allegations of corruption against each other.

After the Supreme Court order, a high-powered panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to join the residual term of the CBI director as DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

Verma did not join the position following which the Home Ministry initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.

According to the officials, this non-compliance of the directive amounted to violation of service rules for all India services officers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram