Although Widely Spoken, Hindi is Not the Mother Tongue of Almost 6 Out of 10 Indians

New Delhi: Although Hindi is the most widely spoken language in the country, almost six in every 10 people or 56.37 per cent citizens do not identify it as their first language or mother tongue, 2011 census data on languages shows.

According to the data, over 52 crore or 43.63 per cent of the total 121 crore Indians speak Hindi. It is followed by Bengali and Marathi with 8.03 per cent and 6.86 per cent speakers, respectively. Telugu (6.7 per cent) and Tamil (5.7 per cent) are fourth and fifth most spoken languages in the country.

The language debate was once again reignited on Saturday after home minister Amit Shah at an event in New Delhi marking ‘Hindi Diwas’ said that “it was necessary to have a common language that becomes the mark of identity of the country. Today, if a language can keep the country united, it is the widely-spoken Hindi language.”

Shah said that more people should converse in Hindi so as to fulfill the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel of ‘one nation, one language’.

The Eighth Schedule of the constitution identifies 22 scheduled languages. These are: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

As per census 2011 data, 96.71 per cent of the Indians have one of the 22 scheduled languages as their mother tongue, while the remaining 3.29 per cent account for by other languages (non-scheduled).

Based on comparative data since 1971, Hindi speakers have also gone up 6.64 percentage points over the last 40 years from 36.99 per cent of the population to the latest figure. During the same time, speakers of southern languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam have declined marginally.

However, this could be due to higher fertility rates or rate of population growth in north Indian states, where Hindi is the most spoken language, compared to southern states.

Hindi is the most spoken language in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh as well as the Union Territories of Delhi, Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Similarly, Bengali is the most spoken language in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar islands. Nepali is the most spoken language in Sikkim.

Unsurprisingly, Shah’s statement drew sharp criticism from political leaders from southern states with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin warning of another language protest unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi issues clarification on Shah’s statement.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should issue clarification on Amit shah's statement. Else, DMK will prepare itself for another language protest. Is it India or Hindi-a? India stands for unity in diversity. The BJP-led government is trying to collapse this and go against it. Home Minister should withdraw his statement,” said Stalin.

