'Alvida': Denied a Berth in PM Modi's New Cabinet, Babul Supriyo Quits Politics for 'Social Work'

Days after he posted a series of cryptic social media posts setting off speculation about his possible retirement from politics, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on Saturday confirmed he was quitting and said ‘goodbye’ on Facebook.

“Alvida. Am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!

“I have stayed for too long… I will leave my house (govt allotted residence) within one month. Resigning from my MP post too," the BJP MP and ex-Union Minister wrote.

The two-time member of Parliament was among the 12 ministers who were dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on July 7 as part of a rejig. His fate was likely sealed when he lost to the Trinamool Congress’s Aroop Biswas in the April-May West Bengal assembly elections.

In a lengthy post in Bengali on social media, the BJP leader said: “I have made some of you happy, some sad but after a long discussion, am saying am leaving.

It’s not possible to stay in politics and do social work. Let me settle myself.

The last few days, I have gone to Amit Shah and JP Nadda Ji, I have told them what I feel."

“I will never forget their love and so I can’t go to them, I don’t have the audacity to go to them and say this. I have decided what I will do; I had decided long back so if I go now they may feel am bargaining and when that is not right I don’t want them to have the wrong idea. I only pray they don’t misunderstand me."

During the first term of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government, Supriyo served as a minister of state for urban development, housing and urban poverty alleviation from November 2014 to July 2016, and minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises from July 2016 to May 2019. He also served as minister of state for environment.

The Asansol MP has also had a difficult relationship with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

When asked about Supriyo’s decision, Ghosh was curt. " I don’t check out anyone’s Facebook, Twitter profile. If someone’s leaving the party, it’s their personal decision."

Continuing to pour his heart out on Facebook on Saturday, the Asansol MP wrote: “I have to answer one question because it’s pertinent! Questions will arise why do I want to leave politics. Is there any relation with the fact that I lost Ministry? Yes, there is a relation I will not hide. There is a big difference between 2014 and 2019.

At that point in time, I was the only person with a BJP ticket (with due respect to Ahluwalia Ji, he had support from GJM) but today in Bengal BJp is the main opposition party. Now various new young leaders and senior leaders are also there. Party will reach a new height in their leadership so whether somebody stays or not I do not matter."

He also hinted at ‘differences with the party’. “Am responsible for that as I put up Facebook posts, but the differences between senior leaders have damaged the party. They did not help ground workers. This isn’t rocket science," he wrote as signed off.

