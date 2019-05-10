Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Alwar Gang Rape: Amid Massive Protests, Govt Appoints Investigation Officer, Will Give Report in 10 Days

The state government has decided to appoint Jaipur Divisional Commissioner K.C. Verma as the Investigation Officer (IO) in this case.

IANS

Updated:May 10, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alwar Gang Rape: Amid Massive Protests, Govt Appoints Investigation Officer, Will Give Report in 10 Days
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Jaipur: The Alwar gang rape case will be probed by a Rajasthan government officer in the rank of Divisional Commissioner, an official said here on Friday.

The state government has decided to appoint Jaipur Divisional Commissioner K.C. Verma as the Investigation Officer (IO) in this case. He is required to submit the final report to Home Department in next 10 days, said the order signed by the Department Deputy Secretary Ravi Sharma.

As per the order, the report shall look into the negligence of police officials in discharging their duty in the case.

Meanwhile, the Alwar Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Govind Gupta said in a press conference on Friday that action will be taken against derelict officials after looking into the primary investigation report.

He also denied any kind of political influence behind the alleged delayed action by police in the case.

Police officials confirmed that discussions are on to see if a case can be registered against derelict police officials under Section 166 A (C) in case primary investigations prove the culpability of the concerned Superintendent of Police (SP), Station House Officer (SHO) and five other policemen.

Under this section, a police official can be booked if he or she fails to register a complaint on time, and can be sent behind bars for two years.

Following protests by the BJP, the matter has reached Congress President Rahul Gandhi who has sent Congress Scheduled Caste (SC) Department President Nitin Raut to Alwar to look into the issue. Raut will meet the victim and her family on Friday and then send a report to the Congress President.

Meanwhile, the Bhim Sena is staging a protest in Jaipur on Friday to demand strict action against the accused.

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests demanding a CBI probe into the delayed action by police in the gangrape case and strict action against the accused.

Police on Thursday arrested all six accused, including Chhotelal, Hansraj, Mahesh, Ashok, Inderraj and Mukesh and assured they would be produced in court at the earliest to ensure the toughest punishments.

Soon after reports of police inaction in the matter, Alwar SP Rajeev Pachar was placed under Awaited Posting Orders (APO) status, while police station in-charge Sardar Singh was suspended.

Disciplinary action has also been taken against Assistant Sub-Inspectors Roopnarayan, Ramratan, Mahesh Kumar and Rajendra of Thanagazi police station.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram