Alwar Gang Rape Case: Rajasthan Govt Orders FIR Against SHO

Jaipur: Rajasthan government has ordered the registration of a case against the officer who was Thanagazi SHO in April when a woman was gang raped.

Circle Officer (rural) Jagmohan Sharma will also be transferred out of Alwar district, a government release said on Friday.

The state government has also directed the police to initiate action against other policemen found guilty in the inquiry by divisional commissioner-Jaipur in the rape case, the release said.

Additional chief secretary Rajeev Swarup has asked the DGP to lodge a case against the then station house officer Sardar Singh under IPC's section 166 A(C) (public servant disobeying direction under law)and the SC/ST Act.

He was already suspended for not registering the case in time.

As per the directions of the government, Sub Inspector Babulal, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Roop Narayan, constables Mahesh, Ghanshyam Singh, Brijendra, Rajendra and Ramratan will also be transferred out of the Jaipur range.

Other staffers, who are still posted in Thanagaji police station, will also be transferred, the release said.

Besides, directions to issue charge sheet to CO Jagmohan, Police Inspector Sardar Singh and constable Mahesh were also given. Disciplinary action against SI Babulal, ASI Roop Narayan and constables Ghanshyam, Brijendra, Rajendra and Ramratan will also be taken, the release said.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband on April 26 when she was going with him on a motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road. FIR in the case was lodged on May 2. ​