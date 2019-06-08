Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Alwar Gang Rape Case: Rajasthan Govt Orders FIR Against SHO

The state government has also directed the police to initiate action against other policemen found guilty in the inquiry by divisional commissioner-Jaipur in the rape case, a press release said.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Alwar Gang Rape Case: Rajasthan Govt Orders FIR Against SHO
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...

Jaipur: Rajasthan government has ordered the registration of a case against the officer who was Thanagazi SHO in April when a woman was gang raped.

Circle Officer (rural) Jagmohan Sharma will also be transferred out of Alwar district, a government release said on Friday.

The state government has also directed the police to initiate action against other policemen found guilty in the inquiry by divisional commissioner-Jaipur in the rape case, the release said.

Additional chief secretary Rajeev Swarup has asked the DGP to lodge a case against the then station house officer Sardar Singh under IPC's section 166 A(C) (public servant disobeying direction under law)and the SC/ST Act.

He was already suspended for not registering the case in time.

As per the directions of the government, Sub Inspector Babulal, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Roop Narayan, constables Mahesh, Ghanshyam Singh, Brijendra, Rajendra and Ramratan will also be transferred out of the Jaipur range.

Other staffers, who are still posted in Thanagaji police station, will also be transferred, the release said.

Besides, directions to issue charge sheet to CO Jagmohan, Police Inspector Sardar Singh and constable Mahesh were also given. Disciplinary action against SI Babulal, ASI Roop Narayan and constables Ghanshyam, Brijendra, Rajendra and Ramratan will also be taken, the release said.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband on April 26 when she was going with him on a motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road. FIR in the case was lodged on May 2. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram