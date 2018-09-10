Alwar Lynching Case: Rakbar Khan's Father Requests SC to Move Trial Outside Rajasthan

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the plea of the victim's father in the Alwar lynching case. Rakbar Khan's father and the injured associate of the victim had moved the Supreme Court for shifting the trial outside Rajasthan.In his petiton, Rakbar's father has also sought a probe by a special investigation team.On Friday, a 25-page chargesheet was filed by the police in the Rakbar lynching case. The chargesheet says three persons — Paramjeet Singh, Dharmednra Yadav and Naresh — have been booked under Section 302 for murder, Section 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).Rakbar Khan was killed on the intervening night of July 20-21 in Lalawandi village of Ramgarh after being beaten up by a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling.A badly injured Rakbar was taken to a police station from where he was shifted to a hospital after over three hours of the incident. He was later declared brought dead.The Chief Judicial Magistrate's court of Alwar on July 24 had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident and referred the case to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Rajgarh, for investigation.