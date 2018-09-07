Alwar Lynching Case: Three Named in Chargesheet for Murder, No Mention of Cops

The Alwar police has charged three men with the murder of Rakbar Khan, who was brutally beaten by a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling.According to the chargesheet, the three accused — Paramjeet, Dharmendra Yadav, and Naresh — attacked Khan at Lalawandi village in Alwar district when he was transporting his two cows and their calves, eventually leading to his death.Khan’s post-mortem report had revealed that he died of shock and injuries from a “blunt weapon or object”.Police, however, have not filed a chargesheet against their own personnel of the Ramagadh police station, saying a judicial inquiry was underway.The role of policemen in the entire incident was under the scanner after an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Mohan Singh, admitted on camera that there had been a delay of three hours in taking the 28-year-old lynching victim to hospital.Singh was caught on camera admitting that he had “made a mistake” and was “ready for punishment”. However, he denied allegations that the victim was beaten to death in the police station.“Mere se galti hogai... kaise bhi maan lo... sazaa de do ya chhod do... seedhi si baat hai (I made a mistake... punish me or pardon me... it is simple and straight),” the official had said.Singh was eventually suspended while three constables were transferred to the police lines.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja had also blamed the policemen, saying, “I had said that the public should inform police and not resort to violence. They slapped the cow smuggler a bit and informed police. Sources told me that police took the cow smuggler in custody and thrashed him to show the people that they are taking strict action.”“The cow smuggler died on his way to the hospital. I demand a judicial inquiry to ascertain whether he was lynched by the mob or beaten to death by police,” Ahuja had told ANI.